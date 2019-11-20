Group Raises Alarm Over High Rate of Child Abuse

From Ignatius Okpara, Enugu

(AFRICAN EXAMINER) – A Non-governmental Organization, Child Protection Network (CPN), Enugu State, South- East Nigeria, has raised the alarm over rising rate of child Abuse in the society.

It however, advised those perpetrating the ugly and inhuman act to retrace their steps.

Chairperson of CPN, Barrister Mrs. Margret Nwagbo stated this on Tuesday in Enugu during the celebration of this year’s Universal Day of the Child and World Day Against Child Abuse held at the famous Queen’s College, Enugu.

She said the weaker children will not have the strength to rise to their full potential hence the need to stop bullying of children.

“Bullying: We must advocate and stop this, for the weaker children will not have the strength to rise to their full potential, calling on parents to take out time and carry out full observation of their children” adding that fathers should always bring out time for their boys.

Barrister Nwagbo insisted that not all weak children are stupid, pointing out that a weak child can be a governor of state tomorrow hence the need to give children the attention they deserve.

According to her, their focus was to stop child abuse which she said leads to cultism, migration, among others, adding that they gathered all relevant stakeholders to brainstorm on Child Abuse.

Going down memory lane, the CPN boss, further noted that the organization was founded in 2011 when UNICEF brought together stakeholders fighting for the rights of the child at a workshop.

She said: “The Universal Children Day is celebrated annually on 20th of November. The goal is to improve child welfare worldwide, promote and celebrate Children’s rights and promote togetherness and awareness amongst all children.

“November 19th has been designated as the world Day for Prevention of Child Abuse. We have physical, sociological, psychological, verbal child abuse. We have noted with dismay the rise of child abuse amongst children” she stated

Our Correspondent who was at the event reports that the ceremony also featured school debate, Play, among other activities.

