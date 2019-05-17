Guber Election: Bayelsa Govt Lauds INEC For Shift In Date

(AFRICAN EXAMINER) – The Bayelsa State Government has commended the Independent National Electoral Commission (INEC) for shifting the governorship election earlier slated for November 2 to November 16, 2019.

The State Commissioner for Information and Orientation, Daniel Iworiso-Markson in a statement on Friday said the action of the commission is a welcome development that is highly appreciated.

He said the Prof. Mahmmud Yakubu led INEC has done for the state an unforgettable gesture that will never be taken for granted and assured them of the sincere and immeasurable gratitude of the government and people of the state.

According to him, by heeding to the plea of the government and other critical stakeholders to shift the date, INEC has demostrated that it listens to genuine complaints and that its decision on electoral matters are not cast in stone.

Iworiso-Markson said with such uprightness there is a renewed feeling among the people that the commission will conduct a free, fair and credible election on November 16 that will command positive commentaries the world over.

The Information Commissioner stressed that the PDP led Restoration Government and all Bayelsans are looking forward to the election and believing that their votes will count and the outcome will be a true reflection of their ballot expression.

The Government spokesman said with the shift in the date, the state can now have a successful Thanksgiving Day celebration, to appreciate the almigthy as usual for the peace and progress it has made in over seven years of the Honourable Henry Seriake Dickson administration.

The mouthpiece of the government stated that being the last for Governor Dickson as the state helmsman, this year’s Thanksgiving Day celebration will be grandiose and called on Bayelsans to pray fervently and look forward to the day.