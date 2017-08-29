HAJJ: NAHCON Confirms Death of 5 Nigerian Pilgrims

(AFRICAN EXAMINER) – Latest from the Saudi Arabia Kingdom has it that Nigeria has lost five of her pilgrims undergoing the current Hajj.

According to report, the Chairman of the National Hajj Commission of Nigeria (NAHCON), Alhaji Abdullahi Mohammed, announced the development Tuesday in Mecca, at the 2017 pre-Arafat meeting with the Hajj stakeholders.

Alhaji Mohammed said the details of the late pilgrims as well as the causes of their death would not be made public until their family members have been properly informed.

The NAHCON boss added that disclosing the identities of the pilgrims before briefing their families would further dampen the moral of their relations.

Consequently, he appealed to the mass media to temporarily hold the details until the family members were informed.

The official record shows that a total of 81,200 Nigerians are participating in the ongoing annual Hajj.

The pilgrims are currently in Mecca, preparatory to the conduct of the peak of Hajj rite – mounting of Arafah, which holds Thursday, August 31, 2017 – the 9th of Zhul Hijja, eve of Eid-el-Kabir.

However, the pilgrims are expected travel to Mina Wednesday and move on Thursday from the city to Arafah to perform the obligatory Hajj rite. The exercise includes (voluntary) fasting, supplications, recitation of Quran, remembrance of Allah and reading of Khutbah (sermon).

