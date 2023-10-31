Police Recruitment: Non Challant Attitude Of South East Youths Worries Ohanaze President General

(AFRICAN EXAMINER) – President General of apex Igbo body, Ohaneze ndigbo world wide, Chief Emmanuel Iwuanyanwu, has frowned at the non challant attitude shown by youths of South- East of Nigeria towards the ongoing recruitment exercise for General Duty Constables of the Nigerian Police force.

Recent reports by the police Service Commission PSC revealed that the South East geo political zone, has the least number of youths participating in the exercise.

A statement personally signed electronically by the Ohaneze boss, read thus: “I have observed with dismay the nonchalant attitude shown by the youths of the South East of Nigeria towards the ongoing recruitment exercise for General Duty Constables of the Nigeria Police Force.

“The available information shows that Kaduna State is leading in the on-line application into the Police Force with 20, 259 while Anambra State trails last with a mere 541 applications. Others include Ebonyi State with 737; Abia State, 966; Imo State, 999; and Enugu, 1036.

Acording to him, “the lack of interest by the Igbo youths towards the Nigeria Police Force is disturbing because, it is only by enlisting in the Police Force that offers the unique possibility of becoming a senior police officer in the future.

“I hereby call on the South East Governors led by His Excellency, Sen. Hope Uzodimma,; the Chairman, South East Council of Traditional Rulers led by HRH, Ambassador Lawrence Agubuzu, the States President of Ohanaeze Ndigbo; the Chairman, Association of South East Town Unions led by Chief Emeka Diwe; the Clergy and the various Igbo groups and social movements to use their various structures to sensitize the Igbo youths to embrace the opportunity provided by the ongoing recruitment exercise.





