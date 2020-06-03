IG Orders Force CID to Take Over Investigation of Vera Uwaila’s Murder

(AFRICAN EXAMINER), – The Inspector General of Police, Mohammed Adamu, has ordered that the Force Headquarters in Abuja take over the ongoing investigations into the sexual assault and death of a student of the University of Benin from the Edo State Police Command.

This directive was stated in a statement by the Force Public Relations Officer, Deputy Commissioner of Police, Frank Mba, on Tuesday.

Mba added: “In a similar vein, the IGP has ordered the immediate deployment of specialized investigators and additional investigation assets to all the Gender Desks Offices and the Juvenile Welfare Centres (JWC) across the country.

“This is to strengthen and enhance the capacity of the Units to respond to increasing challenges of sexual assaults and domestic/gender-based violence linked with the outbreak of the COVID-19 pandemic and other social ills within the country.

“Meanwhile, the IGP has called on members of the public to provide the police useful information that could aid investigations into ongoing cases of sexual assaults and domestic/gender-based violence across the country. He also enjoins parents and guardians to pay closer attention to their children and wards in these trying times.”