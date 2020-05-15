Imo Governor Abolishes Use of Consultants for Revenue Collection

From Ignatius Okpara, Owerri

(AFRICAN EXAMINER) – Governor Hope Uzodinma of Imo state, South- East Nigeria, has announced that it is now a crime for anyone to pay government revenue through any task force or consultants in the state, saying such arrangements introduced by past administration stands abolished.

He stated this in Owerri, the Imo state capital Friday, threatening to arrest and prosecute defaulters; both the person who paid and the consultant who received such money.

According to the governor, “as our government continues the recovery mission of the commonwealth of all Imolites, the General public should take note that as a government, we have abolished all forms of consultancy services, together with their task forces.”

“Consequently any person wishing to pay for any of the Government’s sub revenue heads should do so directly through the Imo state Internal Revenue Service (IIRS) located in the 27 Local governments or through any bank to the Imo state IGR account otherwise known as the Pay Direct Platform.”

He added that: “It is important for the general public to know that henceforth it is an offence for any person to pay government revenue to a consultant or taskforce”.

“Anyone who does so will be arrested, together with the consultant or task force, and prosecuted. I have mandated the security agencies to watch out for those who may want to contravene this directive.” he stated.