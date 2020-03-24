Imo Governor, Uzodimma Assigns Portfolios to Commissioners

From Ignatius Okpara, Owerri

(AFRICAN EXAMINER) – Imo state governor, Senator Hope Uzodinma, has assigned portfolios to the 23 Commissioners recently cleared by the state House of Assembly after their screening.

According to the list, Barrister C.O.C Akaolisa, from Orsu council Area is now the Attorney General and Commissioner for Justice, Mr Declan Emelumba from Oru West local government Area was assigned Commissioner for Information & Strategy, while Dr. (Mrs) Damaris Osunkwo from Ahiazu Mbaise is now Commissioner for Health.

Others are, Dr. Iyke Njoku —Aboh Mbaise, Commissioner for Environment, Professor B. T. O. Ikegwuoha of Orlu council Area is Commissioner for Education, Mr Francis Dibiagwu —Oguta local government, Commissioner for Special Duties and Mr Doris Akubuo –Njaba LGA, Commissioner for Tourism and Creative Arts.

Mr. Daniel Oguh —Okigwe LGA, is the Commissioner for Youths and Social Development, Mr Noble Atulegwu —Owerri West council Area, Commissioner for Entrepreneurship and Skills Acquisition, while Mr. Christopher Osuala —Nwangele LGA is the Commissioner for Budget and Economic Planning.

Other members of the new cabinet are: Mr Lambert Orisakwe —Isu LGA, as Commissioner for Agriculture and Natural Resources, Mrs Obiageri Ajoku —Ohaji Egbema LGA, Commissioner for Livestock Development, and Mrs Nkechi Ugwu –Ideato South LGA, Commissioner for Gender and Vulnerable Group.

Also on the list includes, Mr. Simeon Ibegbulem —Ihitte Uboma LGA who was given the Commissioner for Special Projects, Mr Kingsley Ononuju — Mbaitoli LGA, Commissioner for Commerce and Industry, Mr Enyinnaya Onuegbu –Ngor Okpala LGA, Commissioner for Lands while Mr Rex Anunobi –Nkwerre LGA is the Commissioner in charge of Transport.

Other Commissioners are Mr Raph Nwosu —Oru West LGA, Commissioner for Works, Mr Fabian Ihekwueme —Obowo LGA, Commissioner for Foreign/International Affairs, Mr Tony Umezuruike —Owerri North LGA, takes charge of Ministry of Public Utilities.

Mr Iyke Umeh is in charge of Ministry of Technology Development and he is from Ideato North LGA, Dr. Elias Martins Emedom is assigned Ministry of Social Welfare and Sanitation, while Love Ineh from Obowo LGA is the Commissioner for Housing.

The 23 Commissioners and 89 other aides of the governor were on Monday Sworn-in with a charge to be dedicated and be good Ambassadors of the Uzodimma led government.

According to the governor, the appointees must see their engagement as a privilege and call to duty, adding that they could not afford to abuse their offices.

He equally enjoined them to also bring their wealth of experience to bear in discharging their duties and should drive the shared vision of his administration anchored on the 3Rs of Rehabilitation, Reconstruction and Recovery.

Uzodimma of the ruling All progressive congress APC, was sworn in, after the Supreme court sacked former governor of the state, Emeka Ihedioha of the opposition People’s Democratic party PDP.