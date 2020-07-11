Imo Police Arrests Officer Who Killed Motorcyclist for Not Wearing Face Mask

From Ignatius Okpara

(AFRICAN EXAMINER) – The policeman who recently killed a commercial motorcyclist in Orlu town, Imo State, South- East Nigeria for not warring face mask, has been arrested and currently in detention.

African Examiner reports that the incident which led to a serious protest and alleged injuring of a policeman by youths in the city, occurred last Thursday.

The state police public relations officer PPRO, Orlando Ikeokwu, who confirmed the development in Owerri, the Imo state capital, said the state Commissioner of Police, Mr. Isaac Akinmoyede, had ordered the arrest of the officer, as well as full scale investigation into the incident.

According to him, the CP has urged all the parties involved in the matter to remain calm, promising that justice would be served.

“The attention of the command has been drawn to the shooting of a motorcyclist (name yet unknown) by a Police officer in Orlu metropolis, which resulted to the death of the cyclist and the attack of one Sergeant Awusu Henry, which has resulted to riots and civil unrest around the metropolis.

He added that: “the Commissioner of Police, Imo State, CP Isaac Akinmoyede, has ordered a full-scale investigation into the matter, with a view to unraveling the circumstances surrounding the unfortunate incident. However, the officer responsible for the shooting has been arrested and taken into custody.

According to him, “the command while regretting and condemning this unethical and unprofessional infraction, wish to assure members of the public that justice will be done in this matter.

“The command, therefore, urges all Imo people especially the people of Orlu and environs to remain calm as no stone will be left unturned in the quest to ensure that justice is done.” Ikeokwu stated.