Ekiti Decides: EFCC Arrests Suspected Vote-Buyers

(AFRICAN EXAMINER) – The Economic and Financial Crimes Commission has arrested persons suspected to be engaged in vote-buying in the ongoing Ekiti State governorship poll.

Channels TV reports that some of the suspects were paraded at the Oke Ori Omi Area the Division of the Nigeria Police Force.

The suspects were reported to have been caught with monies allegedly used for vote-buying.

Some other persons were also arrested at a private residence with a book containing details of voters of certain voting area, according to Channels TV.