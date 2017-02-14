In Rivers, Osinbajo Urges Politicians to be Tolerant

(AFRICAN EXAMINER) – Acting President Prof. Yemi Osinbajo has called on the politicians to shun bitterness and be accommodating to oppositions.

Osinbajo made the call Monday night in Port Harcourt, the Rivers State capital at the Banquet dinner organized in his honour by the State Government.

Most of the times, bitter politics Prof Osinbajo said was divisive, lamenting that the common man in the end, fall the victim of the political rivalry.

The acting President who noted that the grass root people instead of bloody political rivalry needed peaceful life and foods on their tables, the reasons why he stressed that the political gladiators in the South South State politics should come and work together for the future of the State and in the interest of the people.

Specifically, Prof Osinbajo urged the Rivers State Governor Nyesom Wike to be more accommodating of the oppositions, challenging him that the Federal Government (FG) tolerates and accommodates the oppositions in Abuja.

He pledged President Muhammadu Buhari’s administration willingness to collaborate with the Rivers State Government in achieving its desired people-oriented projects.

Governor Wike in his address pledged the support of the State to President Buhari and his government.

The dinner rounded off the second leg of Prof. Osinbajo’s dialogue with the leaders, communities and various stakeholders in the Niger Delta region, with regards to how the raging militancy and destruction of oil facilities will be checked.

The just ended phase took off last week Friday with a trip to Yenagoa the Bayelsa State capital.

