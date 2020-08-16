COVID-19: 68 Nigerian Girls Evacuated from Lebanon

By Ganiyu Nasirudeen

(AFRICAN EXAMINER) – The Nigerians in Diaspora Commission (NIDCOM) has confirmed the arrival of another 68 Nigerian girls stranded in Lebanon due to COVID-19 pandemic.

NIDCOM through its official Twitter Handle – @NigeriaGov posted Sunday, that the evacuees arrived at the Nnamdi Azikiwe Int’l Airport, Abuja.

“Recall the viral video where some girls cried out to @NigeriaGov to facilitate their return.

‘’A big thank you to the Lebanese Amb to Nigeria Diab Houssam, Nigerian Mission in Lebanon, and the Lebanese Community in NIG for making this possible.’’ said the tweet.

Reports indicated that the returnees, who tested negative for Covid-19 before departure, are expected to self-isolate for 14 days, in line with the new normal – COVID-19 protocol.

The Presidential Task Force (PTF) on Covid-19 and the Nigeria Centre for Disease Control (NCDC) – both determine the social relations since the virus broke in the country.