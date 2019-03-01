INEC Schedules Supplementary Polls For Saturday March 9

(AFRICAN EXAMINER) – The Independent National Electoral Commission (INEC) has taken a decision to conduct supplementary elections in all areas where elections did not take place and/or where returns could not be made during the just concluded Presidential and National Assembly (NASS) polls held last Saturday, February 23, 2019.

INEC announced this Friday in a statement issued by its National Commissioner and Chairman, Information and Voter Education Committee, Mr. Festus Okoye.

The supplementary polls INEC specified would now be conducted on Saturday, March 9 2019 alongside the governorship and State Houses of Assembly elections.

This move was part of the decisions taken by INEC during its meeting held on Thursday, February 28, 2019, in Abuja to review the Presidential and NASS Elections.

Mr. Okoye indicated that the meeting was also to assess preparations for the Governorship, State Houses of Assembly and the Federal Capital Territory Area Council Elections scheduled for Saturday, March 9, 2019.

“The meeting acknowledged the delays in the commencement of elections in a number of polling units which necessitated the extension of the closing of polls in the affected areas. The commission is determined to rectify the identified challenges before the elections on March 9.

“The meeting noted a number of cancellations in certain areas due to violence, which prevented the commission from deploying personnel and materials for the elections. In a number of locations, it could not conclude the elections due to disruptions and deliberate non-compliance with the use of the Smart Card Reader, contrary to the INEC Regulations and Guidelines for the conduct of elections.

“Consequently, the meeting decided that supplementary elections will be conducted in all areas where elections did not take place and/or where returns could not be made on Saturday, March 9, 2019, alongside the governorship and State Houses of Assembly elections.

“The meeting also assessed the role of security agencies in the elections. While acknowledging their professionalism in the deployment of election personnel and materials in a safe and timely manner, the conduct of certain members of the security agencies in some states is a matter of serious concern to the commission.

“This matter will be further discussed directly with the Inspector General of Police within the ambit of the lnter-Agency Consultative Committee on Election Security in preparation for the governorship, State Houses of Assembly and FCT Area Council elections’’ Okoye stated.

Please follow and like us: