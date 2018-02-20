IPOB: Court Separates Kanu’s Trial From other 3 Co-defendants

By Ganiyu Nasirudeen

(AFRICAN EXAMINER) – A Federal High Court has ruled that the trial of self-exiled IPOB Leader and Director of the defunct Radio Biafra, Mr. Nnamdi Kanu be separated from his co-accused.

Kanu and other three co-defendants namely: Messrs Chidiebere Onwudiwe; Benjamin Madubugwu; and a former MTN Field Maintenance Engr. David Nwawuisi were arrested in a Lagos Hotel since 2015 and have been standing trial with the embattled IPOB Leader.

While the IPOB Leader regained his freedom early last year, the co-defendants have remained in detention.

The Tuesday’s ruling by Justice Binta Nyako followed an oral application by the leading prosecuting counsel, Mr. Shuaibu Labaran, who noted that Kanu’s persistent absence from court since he was granted bail in April 2017 has impacted negatively on the progress of the trial.

Labaran in the motion prayed the court to separate the trial so that progress could be made on the suit.

As the application was not opposed by defence Counsel, Justice Nyako held she agreed with the prosecution that there was the need to separate Kanu’s trial from other co-accused for justice to be maintained.

Kanu and three other co-defendants are being prosecuted on five counts ranging from treasonable felony and other charges.

Just as being previously witnessed, Kanu’s co-defendants were present in court Tuesday.

Please follow and like us: