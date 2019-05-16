I’ve Brought Peace to Bauchi State As Governor -Abubakar

(AFRICAN EXAMINER) – Outgoing governor of Bauchi state, Mohammed Abubakar, has said that his administration ensured that peace reigned in the state while in office.

The governor stated this while speaking to State House Correspondents after a meeting with Vice President Yemi Osinbajo in his office at the Presidential Villa.

Abubakar will be leaving office on May 29 having lost in his bid for a second term in office during the March 9 governorship election.

Abubakar explained that he wants to be remembered for engendering sanity in the polity.

“If you recall, Bauchi state was one of the states that suffered from conflicts. By the time we took over, up till this moment, we have succeeded in engendering peace and peace is priceless. Along with peace of course, a lot of developmental projects in health sector, in educational sector in infrastructure developments.

“So, mostly I’ll like to be remembered as somebody who has brought peace to the state.

On signature projects, the governor said his administration was able to achieve success in the area of urban renewal projects particularly in Bauchi, Azare and Musau areas of the state.

“These are the three major metropolis in the state. In addition to that every nook and cranny you drive to in Bauchi when you see a cream colored school with blue roof, that is my signature project. They re there and replete in every nook and cranny of Bauchi state.

He advised people of the state to continue to maintain the peace; be obedient to constituted authority.

It would be recalled that Abubakar was defeated in the last governorship election by former minister of the Federal Capital Territory (FCT), Senator Bala Mohammed

