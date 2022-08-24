Nigerians Slam Sunday Dare As Falconets Sleep On Airport Floor In Turkey

(AFRICAN EXAMINER) – Nigerians on social media are presently expressing their grievances on Minister on Sports, Sunday Dare, as pictures of Falconets sleeping on the floor in Turkey Airport emerged on social media on Wednesday.

African Examiner writes that the Falconets represented Nigeria in the 2022 FIFA women’s World Cup in Costa Rica, They defeated France, Canada and South Korea in the group stages to get the maximum nine points only to be defeated by Netherlands 2 golas to nil to be sent packing.

However, it appears that the Nigerian Football Federation (NFF) and the sports minister, Sunday Dare, did not make any preparation for the female footballers as pictures emerged of them sleeping on the floor on Wednesday.

This development sparked uproar on social media as some Nigerians called on the minister to do the needful. The African Examiner presents some of the views of some netizens below:

@UchePOkoye writes: “Look at our darling Falconets sleeping on the airport chairs and floors in Istanbul, Turkey! This is the type of inhumane treatment they are getting from Sports Ministry led by one of Emilokan’s men Sunday Dare who has ruined our sports!”

@OmoteOse writes: “It’s really appalling and shameful seeing our falconers sleeping on the floor! for how long are these girls gonna be treated badly despite their efforts? It’s shameful and it shouldn’t be happening! Nigeria Falconets Sunday Dare Chicago!”

@jaustinuche writes: “Na wa o! Why is Nigeria like this? Sunday Dare and Amaju Pinnick, this is a shame!”

@Chris08372 writes: “Support Peter obi for President 2023. Those that benefits from the corrupt system (tinubu and Atiku) won’t change the system. Ambode. Funke Akindele. Festus Keyamo. Lekki. Igbos. Sunday Dare. Awka. Abuja.”

@Hermbassador writes: “Sunday Dare wey no get idea for sport dem go give am Minister for Sport , this country go give the work of carpenter to bricklayer.”

@FAGalileo writes: “Minister Sunday Dare should be fired without further delay please. Enough is Enough!”

@Ngwoke_Ifeanyi writes: “There’s no single sense of accountability and consequence in this country. Things just fall apart, and no one takes the fall. We’ve excuses for every form of misbehavior. Throughout this administration, Sunday Dare is supposed to be sacked or he just resigns. It’s sad.”

@BujRant writes: “Our little wins under Sunday Dare as sports minister 1. Our Olympians washed their kits 2. Hoard Samsung phones 3. Ban our Basketball team 4. Unpaid allowances 5. Players slept on the floor 6. Endsars protesters killed in Ogbomosho 7. Basketball league dead. Utterly irresponsible.”

@ObinnaOssaiCHS writes: “After what they did to our athletes at Tokyo Olympics, I’m not shocked anymore. Ministry of Sports under Sunday Dare is a disgrace.”

@AladejanaDeji writes: “Nigerian athletes seldomly get dehumanising treatments when they are representing Nigeria – it’s more common under Mr Sunday Dare’s watch of the Sports Ministry. Egbon @mrlurvy , What’s wrong with your uncle?”

@Kofi_Bartels writes: “Pictures of the Falconets, Nigeria’s U20 female football team, sleeping on airport floor and seats during a 24-hour stopover in Turkey. An all-too-familiar story over the years. I hope Sports Minister Sunday Dare acts quickly. This should never happen.”

@GbemiDennis writes: “All they want is a ‘Tobi Amusan’ that will develop herself all the way, represent Nigeria, get Gold & they fraternize with paparazzi. These are Falconets’ girls stranded & sleeping on bare floor & chairs in Turkish Airport when a Sunday Dare is Sport Minister. Who do us?”

@UcheIsaac16 writes: “Sunday Dare the Nigerian Sports Minister is big disgrace. Just look at our Super Falcons sleeping on a bare floor at the Istanbul International airport.”

@IkehAnthony3 writes: “Sunday Dare as a Sport Minister is a disgrace to entire human race. Emilokan boy wey dey smoke igbo Overrated Ceremonial failure.”