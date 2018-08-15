Kaduna State Assembly Elects New Deputy Speaker

KADUNA, NIGERIA (AFRICAN EXAMINER) – Following the resignation of the former State’s second Lawmaker, the Kaduna State House of Assembly has elected Nuhu Shadalafiya as the new Deputy Speaker.

Shadalafiya until his nomination was the House committee chairman on information.He is representing Kagarko constituency.

The former Deputy Speaker John Adu resigned from the position last Friday and later defected to the opposition PDP.

Ahmed Mohammed, a Legislator representing Zaria/ Kewaye nominated Shadalafiya and the motion was supported by the Lawmakers who belong to the ruling APC.

The former Deputy Speaker dropped his resignation letter Tuesday at the Speaker’s office.

Following this, the Speaker of the House of Assembly, Aminu Shagali, announced the development and declared Adu’s seat vacant, at the Wednesday plenary.

The ex-Speaker said he took the decision in line with the provision of the constitution.

Please follow and like us: