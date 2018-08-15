W3vina.COM Free Wordpress Themes Joomla Templates Best Wordpress Themes Premium Wordpress Themes Top Best Wordpress Themes 2012

Kaduna State Assembly Elects New Deputy Speaker

Posted by Featured, Latest News, News Wednesday, August 15th, 2018

KADUNA, NIGERIA (AFRICAN EXAMINER) – Following the resignation of the former State’s second Lawmaker, the Kaduna State House of Assembly has elected Nuhu Shadalafiya as the new Deputy Speaker.

Shadalafiya until his nomination was the House committee chairman on information.He is representing Kagarko constituency.

The former Deputy Speaker John Adu resigned from the position last Friday and later defected to the opposition PDP.

Ahmed Mohammed, a Legislator representing Zaria/ Kewaye nominated Shadalafiya and the motion was supported by the Lawmakers who belong to the ruling APC.

The former Deputy Speaker dropped his resignation letter Tuesday at the Speaker’s office.

Following this, the Speaker of the House of Assembly, Aminu Shagali, announced the development and declared Adu’s seat vacant, at the Wednesday plenary.

The ex-Speaker said he took the decision in line with the provision of the constitution.

 

Related Posts

Please follow and like us:
Share

Short URL: http://www.africanexaminer.com/?p=45459

Leave a Reply

Time limit is exhausted. Please reload CAPTCHA.

Facebook
Twitter
LINKEDIN
Follow by Email
RSS
Google+
http://www.africanexaminer.com/kaduna-state-assembly-elects-new-deputy-speaker/">
SHARE
PINTEREST

LATEST POSTS

african examiner alert

Get new posts by email

FirstBank – advertisement

UBA – ADVERTISEMENT

#MakeTheNairaStrongAgain

News Alert

stories From Archives



Classified Adverts