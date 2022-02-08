Catholic Knights Declare War Against Consumption Of Methamphetamine, Other Psycho Substances Among Nig Youths

(AFRICAN EXAMINER) – knight of St. John International (KSJI), a United States-based international organisation of the Catholic Church, has declared war against consumption of methamphetamine popularly known as (MKPURU MMIRI) in Igbo parlance and other forms of psycho-substances by youths in Nigeria.

President of (KSJI) in Nigeria, Major General (Prof) Remy Uche stated this when he led a powerful joint delegation of the national leadership of the organisation, comprising eminent men and women, on a courtesy call to the Archbishop of Owerri Catholic Archdiocese, Most Rev Dr. Anthony Obinna in Owerri, Imo state.

Prof Uche said that the organisation was going to mount a vigorous campaign against sycho-substances to save the Nigerian youths from self -destruction or self- annihilation.

The KSJI boss, a professor of Mechanical Engineering of the Federal University of Technology, Owerri (FUTO), observed that the destructive tendencies of MKPURU MMIRI and other forms of sycho-substances among the youths of the country had become an issue of major concern that KSJI as a body could not sit idly and watch the ravaging effect of the substances and how destructive they could be on any society which its future is dependent on its youths.

“We’re going to mount a vigorous campaign against MKPURU MMIRI, other forms of sycho-substances and other forms of crimes among our youths”, he assured the Archbishop.

To win the war, Maj. Gen. Uche raised the hope that the order was going to have a synergy with the government to create jobs that would gainfully provide work for the teaming population of the youths in the country.

Professor Uche added that the organisation was going to mount a national awareness creation about the potential dangers of such drugs.

“The youths need to be well guided to the right path to be good citizens of the country”, the KSJI Supreme Subordinate President (SSP) in Nigeria said.

He told the bishop that the organisation “was prepared to work with the Church to restore morality in the society.”

He informed the Archbishop that Nigeria has the largest number of the membership of the Order in the world.

According to him, KSJI was going to channel its energy as a body towards offering charity to the poor and the indigent children in the country.

He informed the Archbishop that the organisation was in Owerri for the inaugural meeting/Thanksgiving Mass of the joint Executive Board of the Supreme Subordinate Commandery/Auxiliary in Nigeria.

Responding, Archbishop Obinna who expressed delight with the present status of Nigeria as the hurb of the Faith all over the world, challenged the knights to deepen their understanding of the faith in everything they do.

He said that the use of “Mkpuru Mmiri” and other forms of sycho-substances by the youths had become a matter of major concern to the Church, which has vowed never to stay idly and “watch our children destroy their future and bring shame to both their families and the society.

He however, commended the Knights of St. John International (KSJI) for showing interest in the wellbeing of the youths by trying to engage them in meaningful gainful employment.

Among dignitaries on the delegation were his immediate past predecessor, Maj. Gen. (Prof) Mike Ikon; his 1st Vice SSP, Brg. Gen. Evarist Uba; the Supreme Subordinate Secretary (SSS), Brg. Gen. Cletus Ntong; the Supreme Subordinate Auxiliary President (SSAP), Lady Chinwe Mgbajiaka; the immediate past SSAP, Lady Barr. Georgy Onyeziligbo.

Others include a former SSAP, Lady (Prof) Viola Onwuliri; Inspector General of the Order in Nigeria, Brg. Gen. Peter Osamgbi; the Chief of Staff to SSP, Sir Abuchi Anueyiagu; the 1st Vice SSAP, Lady Bridget Ogboluogu and the 2nd Vice SSAP, Lady Nonye Okafor

In his homily at the Thanksgiving Mass which was celebrated right inside the Assumpta Cathedral Owerri, Archbishop Obinna called on them to always glorify the great works of God, as holiness is not limited to anywhere except that sin that abound everywhere has not let people to take notice of holiness around them.

The Cleric charged the officers of the Order and the Church in general to let the spirit of the Lord shine through them to the world, in whatever they do or whatever they are.

“Let us surrender ourselves to God, so that he will use us to shine unto others”, Obinna exhorted them.

The SPP had appointed an advisory board, headed by Hon. Justice Paul Onumajulu, with Chief Nnia Nwodo, Senator Victor Umeh, Prof. Epiphany Azinge among others as members.

The inaugural activities which was like a carnival was well representative by all the strata’s of the Joint Executive Board.