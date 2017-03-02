King Of Morocco Wishes Buhari Speedy Recovery in Phone Conversation

BALTIMORE, MD (AFRICAN EXAMINER) – Again, President Muhammadu Buhari has had a telephone conversation with King Mohammed VI of Morocco from Abuja House, London.

The King, according to President Buhari’SA on Media and Publicity, Mr. Femi Adeshina initiated the call and asked after his Nigeria counterpart health, as well as expressed satisfaction at his rate of improvement.

The two leaders discussed the current stage of the Morocco-Nigeria Atlantic crude oil pipeline project.

King Mohammed VI thanked President Buhari for Nigeria’s support in returning Morocco to the African Union and notified him of his country’s request to join the Economic Community of West African States (ECOWAS).

The Moroccan King also expressed his intention to make the Rabat-Abuja strategic partnership a framework for regular consultation and cooperation on African issues of mutual interest to both countries.

President Buhari who is still on vacation, thanked King Mohammed VI for the phone call and said he looked forward to deepening relations between both countries.

There has been rumour of death against the president on social media even as government officials continuously insisted that the president is hale and healthy and there is no cause for worry.

