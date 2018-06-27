Lagos Police Rescue Abducted Girl In Ogun State

LAGOS, NIGERIA (AFRICAN EXAMINER) – The Lagos State Police Command says it had rescued a 2-year-old girl, namely Roqibat Raji from the kidnappers’ den at Odokekere in Ogun State, South West Nigeria.

Lagos State Commissioner for Police CP, Mr. Imohimi Edgal, who disclosed this Wednesday to newsmen, confirmed the arrest was made Tuesday.

Edgal said, “On June 22, one Aminat Abidoye of No.12, Kassim Adeboye Street, Jerry Farm, Odongunyan reported to the police that her two-year-old daughter was missing.

“Immediately, I ordered the Anti-kidnap Squad to deploy all its necessary assets in ensuring that the victim was rescued and the suspect arrested.

“The community policing structure which had been put in place led the police to a village at Odokekere in Ogun where the suspect was arrested and Raji rescued.

“The suspect, however, confessed to the crime, saying that she committed the crime because her only child was taken away from her’’.

The CP informed that the victim had since been reunited with her parents and that the suspect would be charged to court.

In a similar development, the police boss paraded a 38-year-old suspected kidnapper.

Edgal said that the policemen attached to Iju Police Division had rescued one Balarabe from five suspected kidnappers who claimed to be members of the Oodua People’s Congress (OPC).

“The suspects allegedly abducted their victim from the Shoprite, Alausa to a location in Iju where they extorted him.

“He was rescued and the suspects were arrested following a distress call by a witness,’’ the CP confirmed./NAN

