W3vina.COM Free Wordpress Themes Joomla Templates Best Wordpress Themes Premium Wordpress Themes Top Best Wordpress Themes 2012

Lagos State Task Force Arrests Fake Journalist

Posted by Featured, Latest News, News Monday, January 23rd, 2017

By Niyi Adeyi

 LAGOS, NIGERIA (AFRICAN EXAMINER) – The operatives of the Lagos State Task Force have arrested a man who impersonated a journalist with the TV Continental (TVC), a Lagos based media outfit.

The Chairman of the Agency SP Olayinka Egbeyemi while speaking on the arrest, disclosed that the suspect was apprehended during an enforcement operation carried out around Maryland and its environs where 67 miscreants and hoodlums were arrested and traders selling goods at unauthorized places were dislodged.

SP Egbeyemi stated that the suspect, identified as Mr. Soji Gboye, 36, of 5, Adesoye Street, Mende, who claimed to be a TVC correspondent, was arrested while obstructing the personnel of the Agency from performing their legitimate duty in the area.

His claim was however debunked when Egbeyemi contacted the management of TVC to verify his claim only to be told that the individual in question was not known to the organization.

Mr. Gboye later confessed that he never worked with the media outfit as well as not a journalist. He also confessed that it was only a ploy he uses anytime he has issues with uniformed men or law enforcement officers and that he had never been doubted for once.

Given the experience, SP Egbeyemi enjoined members of the public to always furnish security outfits with useful information on criminal activities to enable law enforcement personnel apprehend criminals and hoodlums across the State.

Meanwhile, it has been confirmed that all the arrested miscreants will be charged to court while the fake journalist has been transferred to State Criminal Investigation Department (CID) Panti Street, Yaba, Lagos.

 

Related Posts

Please follow and like us:
Share

Short URL: http://www.africanexaminer.com/?p=37678

Leave a Reply

Time limit is exhausted. Please reload CAPTCHA.

Facebook
Twitter
LINKEDIN
Follow by Email
RSS
Google+
http://www.africanexaminer.com/lagos-state-task-force-arrests-fake-journalist/">
SHARE
PINTEREST

LATEST POSTS

AFCON GABON 2017 Results:

Latest Results:
(Group B) 23 January 2017
• Zimbabwe 2 - 4 Tunisia
• Senegal 2- 2 Algeria

Fixtures:
(Group C) 24 January 2017
• Morocco 1 - 0 Cote d'Ivoire
• Togo 1 - 3 RD Congo

More Results

*******************************************

UBA-Advert:———————————————-



Browse Archives

Classified Adverts