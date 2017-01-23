Lagos State Task Force Arrests Fake Journalist

By Niyi Adeyi

LAGOS, NIGERIA (AFRICAN EXAMINER) – The operatives of the Lagos State Task Force have arrested a man who impersonated a journalist with the TV Continental (TVC), a Lagos based media outfit.

The Chairman of the Agency SP Olayinka Egbeyemi while speaking on the arrest, disclosed that the suspect was apprehended during an enforcement operation carried out around Maryland and its environs where 67 miscreants and hoodlums were arrested and traders selling goods at unauthorized places were dislodged.

SP Egbeyemi stated that the suspect, identified as Mr. Soji Gboye, 36, of 5, Adesoye Street, Mende, who claimed to be a TVC correspondent, was arrested while obstructing the personnel of the Agency from performing their legitimate duty in the area.

His claim was however debunked when Egbeyemi contacted the management of TVC to verify his claim only to be told that the individual in question was not known to the organization.

Mr. Gboye later confessed that he never worked with the media outfit as well as not a journalist. He also confessed that it was only a ploy he uses anytime he has issues with uniformed men or law enforcement officers and that he had never been doubted for once.

Given the experience, SP Egbeyemi enjoined members of the public to always furnish security outfits with useful information on criminal activities to enable law enforcement personnel apprehend criminals and hoodlums across the State.

Meanwhile, it has been confirmed that all the arrested miscreants will be charged to court while the fake journalist has been transferred to State Criminal Investigation Department (CID) Panti Street, Yaba, Lagos.

