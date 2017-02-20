Leadership Tussle: Security Operatives Stop Markarfi’s PDP Meeting at Abuja ICC

By Ganiyu Nasirudeen

ABUJA, NIGERIA (AFRICAN EXAMINER) – The stakeholders meeting of the Ahmed Makarfi-led opposition People’s Democratic Party (PDP) scheduled for Monday at the International Conference Centre (ICC) suffered a temporary setback as the security operatives took over the place and prevented members from gaining entrance to the venue.

Following the development, the factional PDP members via an announcement by its Publicity Secretary, Mr. Dayo Adeyeye were diverted from ICC to Governor Ayodele Fayose Abuja residence as the new venue of the party.

The faction last Friday, after Appeal Court Port Harcourt Division ruling recognized Ali Modu-Sheriff, vowed not to submit to the former Borno State Governor, as well as hinted that it would soon convene a crucial meeting of the party’s stakeholders.

It was speculated that the security operatives’ action was also prompted by the last Friday judgment.

