W3vina.COM Free Wordpress Themes Joomla Templates Best Wordpress Themes Premium Wordpress Themes Top Best Wordpress Themes 2012

Leadership Tussle: Security Operatives Stop Markarfi’s PDP Meeting at Abuja ICC

Posted by Featured, Latest News, News Monday, February 20th, 2017

By Ganiyu Nasirudeen

ABUJA, NIGERIA (AFRICAN EXAMINER) – The stakeholders meeting of the Ahmed Makarfi-led opposition People’s Democratic Party (PDP) scheduled for Monday at the International Conference Centre (ICC) suffered a temporary setback as the security operatives took over the place and prevented members from gaining entrance to the venue.

Following the development, the factional PDP members via an announcement by its Publicity Secretary, Mr. Dayo Adeyeye were diverted from ICC to Governor Ayodele Fayose Abuja residence as the new venue of the party.

The faction last Friday, after Appeal Court Port Harcourt Division ruling recognized Ali Modu-Sheriff, vowed not to submit to the former Borno State Governor, as well as hinted that it would soon convene a crucial meeting of the party’s stakeholders.

It was speculated that the security operatives’ action was also prompted by the last Friday judgment.

 

Related Posts

Please follow and like us:
Share

Short URL: http://www.africanexaminer.com/?p=38091

Leave a Reply

Time limit is exhausted. Please reload CAPTCHA.

Facebook
Twitter
LINKEDIN
Follow by Email
RSS
Google+
http://www.africanexaminer.com/leadership-tussle-security-operatives-stop-markarfis-pdp-meeting-at-abuja-conference-center/">
SHARE
PINTEREST

LATEST POSTS

AFCON GABON 2017

Final Match
05 February, 2017
--Egypt 1 - Cameroon 2

3rd Place Match
04 February, 2017 -
--Burkina Faso 1 - Ghana 0

More Results

*******************************************

UBA-Advert:———————————————-



Browse Archives

Classified Adverts