Lightning Kills 16, Injures Many At Rwanda Church

(AFRICAN EXAMINER) – About 16 people were killed and while many injured by lightning Saturday at a Seventh-Day Adventist church in Rwanda.

Officials said the victims died instantly when the lightning hit the church in the southern district of Nyaruguru, local Mayor Habitegeko.

Mayor Habitegeko confirmed that the lightning also killed a student in the area last Friday.

The weather accident in the mountainous region near the border with Burundi took place around midday Saturday while parishioners of the town of Gihemvu were at a church service.

A witness told news agency that only three are in critical condition but they are getting better as at Sunday.

The witness confirmed that Friday’s lightning struck a group of 18 students in the area and it killed one.

However, three out of the students remain in hospital while the rest have been able to return home.

Report said the deadly incident occurred less than two weeks after the closure of over 700 Rwadan churches for failing to comply with building regulations and for noise pollution.

