Manufacturing Factory Razed By Fire In Lagos

By Ayo Balogun, Lagos

(AFRICAN EXAMINER) – A polythene manufacturing firm in Ahmmadiya Bus Stop, Abule-Egba, in Alimosho Local Government area of Lagos State was razed by fire Saturday mornng.

AFRICAN EXAMINER reporter who visited the scene reports that the affected company, is located on Ewufunke Street and behind a gas (petrol) station as well as closed to a new generation Bank

While confirming the fire incident, the Director-General, Lagos State Emergency Management Agency (LASEMA), Dr. Olufemi Oke-Osanyintolu, said there was no casuality as a result of the inferno.

It was learnt that the fire occurred while production was still ongoing inside the factory.

The area, our reporter learnt is host to many manufacturing companies – which deal in polythene, cotton wool, among others.

Some factory staff narrated that, the fire triggered from a section of the plant due to overheating of a production unit.

Meanwhile, officials of the LASEMA; the Federal and State’s Fire Services, have since arrived the scene and put out the fire.