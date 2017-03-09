MASSOB Threatens to Disrupt Awka’s Pro-Buhari Rally

By Ignatius Okpara, Awka

AWKA, NIGERIA (AFRICAN EXAMINER) – Members of the Movement for the Actualization of the Sovereign State of Biafra (MASSOB), have threatened to disrupt the proposed solidarity rally in support of President Muhammadu Buhari, scheduled to hold on Friday, 10th, March in Awka, the Anambra state capital, South- East Nigeria.

AFRICAN EXAMINER learnt that the rally is being organized by the ruling All progressive Congress (APC) in south East Nigeria.

The group said the rally as an attempt by Igbo politicians in the APC is calculated at bringing “political disgrace to Igbo land.”

In a statement signed by its leader, Comrade Uchenna Madu, on Wednesday MASSOB alleged that the decision to hold the rally was a way by Igbo politicians, who have been defecting to the APC, so as to create an impression that they were on ground.

“This rally will not hold anywhere in Biafra land, we have discovered that this is the reason why some Igbo politicians are driving their way into APC that has no interest for Ndigbo.

Madu said: “We shall never allow them to bring political disgrace to Igbo land.

“What is the significance of the APC rally in Igbo land? Do Ndigbo have any love or likeness for Buhari and APC? Why must such disgraceful rally be planned to hold in Ojukwu’s home state” the group asked.

“Is the rally more important than the Federal Government’s abandoned second Niger Bridge, Enugu-Onitsha Federal road, Enugu- Port Harcourt express way, Onitsha- Okigwe Federal road, etc?

MASSOB warned the Professor Osibanjo-led Federal Government to call off the APC, insisting that it would resist it.

“Our advice is that such a rally should be held in Hausa- Fulani land, where Buhari’s kinsmen are living.”

However, our correspondent gathered that organizers of the rally have dismissed the threat, describing it as “empty”.

A source close to the organizers who craved anonymity, said MASSOB cannot stop a rally being organize by a ruling party, unless they are looking for trouble.

