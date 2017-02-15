Medical Vacation: Saraki, Dogara, other NASS Leaders off to London to Visit Buhari

(AFRICAN EXAMINER) – Senate President Bukola Saraki, Speaker of the House of Representatives, Yakubu Dogara and other principal officers of the National Assembly (NASS) have traveled to United Kingdom (UK) to visit President Muhammadu Buhari.

Others Federal Lawmakers included: Senate Leader, Ahmed Lawan; Deputy Speaker, Yusuf Lasun and House Leader, Femi Gbajabiamila.

The NASS leaders left Nigeria Wednesday for UK, therefore, likely to visit the President at the Abuja House in London, later in the day.

It would be recalled that the ruling APC National Leader, Asiwaju Bola Tinubu and former interim National Chairman of defunct ACN Chief Bisi Akande visited President Buhari last Thursday.

Buhari is presently in London based on the advice of his physicians who had recommended some tests for him to be done, before he finally returns to Nigeria, according to the presidency.

He has since been in London January 19, 2017 on annual vacation and routine medical check-ups.

