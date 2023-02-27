INEC Declares Danjuma Goje Winner Of Gombe Central Senatorial Election

(AFRICAN EXAMINER) – The Independent National Electoral Commission (INEC) has declared Danjuma Goje of the All Progressives Congress (APC) as the winner of the Gombe Central senatorial election.

The INEC Returning Officer for the election, Prof. Mustapha Muhammad, who declared the results on Sunday in Kumo, said Goje polled 102,916 votes.

He defeated his closest rival, Mr Aliyu Abubakar of the Peoples Democratic Party (PDP) who polled 37,870 votes, and Mr Bibikir Muhammad of the New Nigeria People’s Party (NNPP), who secured 1,155 votes.

Goje is the incumbent senator representing the senatorial district and was a two-term governor of Gombe State.