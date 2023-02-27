W3vina.COM Free Wordpress Themes Joomla Templates Best Wordpress Themes Premium Wordpress Themes Top Best Wordpress Themes 2012

INEC Declares Danjuma Goje Winner Of Gombe Central Senatorial Election

Posted by Latest News, News Across Nigeria Sunday, February 26th, 2023

(AFRICAN EXAMINER) – The Independent National Electoral Commission (INEC) has declared Danjuma Goje of the All Progressives Congress (APC) as the winner of the Gombe Central senatorial election.

The INEC Returning Officer for the election, Prof. Mustapha Muhammad, who declared the results on Sunday in Kumo, said Goje polled 102,916 votes.

He defeated his closest rival, Mr Aliyu Abubakar of the Peoples Democratic Party (PDP) who polled 37,870 votes, and Mr Bibikir Muhammad of the New Nigeria People’s Party (NNPP), who secured 1,155 votes.



Goje is the incumbent senator representing the senatorial district and was a two-term governor of Gombe State.

 

