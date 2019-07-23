Ministerial Lists: Enugu APC Rejects Onyeama’s Reappointment

From Ignatius Okpara, Enugu

(AFRICAN EXAMINER) – The Enugu state chapter of the ruling All Progressives Congress, APC, has expressed displeasure over the reappointment of former Minister foreign Affairs, Mr. Geoffrey Onyeama describing it as a “terrible mistake”.

It said going by Onyeama’s alleged abysmal performance during the president’s first tenure in office, such “character ought not to have any business in the next level second term agenda of the APC led federal executive council.

Reacting Tuesday to the reappointment of Onyeama, whose name was among the 43 Ministerial nominees sent to the senate by President Buhari, for possible confirmation, Enugu state APC chairman, Dr. Ben Nwoye, said the development was not for the interest of Enugu state and Nigeria in general.

He argued that the ex-foreign Affairs Minister, who hails from Enugu state, did more harm than good to APC in the state during his first outing as a minister, stressing that he never believed in party supremacy.

According to Nwoye, rather, than joining hands with the leadership of APC in the state to ensure the progress of the party, Onyeama, “was busy wasting tax payers money in sponsoring crisis and sowing seed of discord.

The chairman insisted that reappointing the former minister into the federal executive council would further destroy the party in Enugu state, because” this is a man who have penchant for thuggery and pulling down of party structure.

“Aside Enugu state, Nigerians in diaspora, never felt the impact of Oyeama’s office for the four years he occupied the foreign affair’s ministry seat, adding that Nigerians were been slaughtered almost on daily basis in parts of the world, without any comment or reaction from his office.

Nwoye, also called on the upper chamber of the nation’s National Assembly (Senate), to carry out a proper investigation on the allegation of tax evasion by Onyeama, saying he lied on oath during his screening by the eight senate.

