Reps Tasks JAMB On Extension Of Validity Of JAMB Result

(AFRICAN EXAMINER) – The House of Representatives has appointed the Joint Admission and Matriculation Board (JAMB) to extend the validity of the UTME result for three-years.

This call was made by Akintunde Rotimi, on Wednesday.

Moving the motion, Rotimi stated that other examinations, like those of the West African Examination Council (WAEC) and National Examination Council (NECO) have indefinite validity.

According to him, JAMB should not ignore the impact of the strike on the academic calendar with its single-use examination results.

“Despite the incessant strikes embarked upon by ASUU which led to the loss of a complete academic calendar, JAMB still went ahead to administer its examination without recourse to the vailing industrial action by ASUU,” Rotimi said.

Following the presentation of the motion, the House subsequently resolved that the “Ministry of Education should put plans in place to make sure that these resolutions are executed.





