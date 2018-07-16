Monarch Murder: Governor Ugwuanyi Swears in Investigative Panel

(AFRICAN EXAMINER) – Enugu state Governor, Ifeanyi Ugwuanyi has sworn in a seven-man judicial commission of inquiry to unravel the remote and immediate causes of the recent civil disturbances that occurred in Ogbozinne Akpugo Autonomous community in Nkanu West council Area of the state, which led to the death of its Traditional Ruler, Igwe Stephen Nwatu, and destruction of property valued at several millions of naira.

Swearing in members of the commission led by a retired Judge, Justice Ben Agbata, at the Government House, Enugu, weekend, Ugwuanyi, represented by his deputy, Mrs. Cecilia Ezeilo, explained that the exercise was in keeping with his promise to set up a judicial panel “to determine the immediate and remote causes of the disturbances and to make appropriate recommendations”.

He added that it was also “in pursuant to section 4(1) of the Commission of Inquiry Law, Cap 24, Revised Laws of Enugu State 2004”.

Other members of the commission include; Prof. Damian U. Opata; Barr. Chudi O. Ozokolo; Prof. Anselm Onyimonyi Esq; Clara Ngozi Agbo; Kennis Ngene (secretary) and Onochie Ngwu Obinna Esq (counsel to the commission).

Gov. Ugwuanyi, while expressing confidence that members of the commission would deploy their wealth of experience, knowledge, integrity and competencies in the discharge of their duties effectively and satisfactorily, disclosed that the panel has twelve weeks to submit its report.

Responding, Justice Agbata, on behalf of other members, thanked Gov. Ugwuanyi for the opportunity to serve the state and pledged to discharge their duties efficiently to the satisfaction of the public.

It would be recalled that the governor upon the receipt of the news of the incident, condemned the act that led to the monarch’s untimely death and promised that his administration will set up a panel of inquiry to unravel the circumstances surrounding his demise to ensure that the culprits were brought to justice, and make recommendations that would deter future occurrence of such dastardly act.

Similarly, the state’s commissioner for chieftaincy matters, Barr. Emeka Okeke had declared that the state government “will not fold its arms and watch lives and property of its citizens being destroyed with brazen impunity”.

According to him, “government assures that further measures will be put in place to avoid a repeat of this sad incident in the said community or any other community in Enugu State as this is not in accordance with the peace and secure environment which this government has been working for assiduously”.

Please follow and like us: