Mourinho Disappointed as Chelsea Force United to 2-2 Draw

(AFRICAN EXAMINER) – Manchester United Manager Jose Mourinho Saturday was involved in a furious touchline bust-up after Ross Barkley’s 96th-minute equalizer rescued Chelsea’s unbeaten Premier League start at Stamford Bridge.

Mourinho’s side looked on course for an outstanding win over his former club after two goals from Anthony Martial who overturned the first-half lead given to the hosts by Antonio Rudiger’s 21st-minute header.

The former Chelsea boss bowed his head in disappointment as Barkley scored in the dying seconds after a goalmouth scramble, but then reacted angrily as Chelsea technical assistant Marco Ianni celebrated in front of him before then pumping his fists in Mourinho’s direction again.

The Portuguese jumped from his seat and was then held back by a mixture of stewards and Manchester United staff as he attempted to get down the tunnel at Ianni.

It was a dramatic conclusion as Mourinho saw victory snatched away after he had replied to the taunts of Chelsea fans by holding up three fingers to remind them of the three Premier League titles he won while in charge at Stamford Bridge.

The Blues looked in control when Rudiger took advantage of Paul Pogba’s poor marking to head home Willian’s corner, but United responded superbly after the break and Martial’s double – a smart, swiveling finish and a composed, low effort – put the visitors on the brink of three points until that frantic finale./ BBC

