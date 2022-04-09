2023: South East APC Leaders Insist On Igbo Presidency

(AFRICAN EXAMINER) – As the 2023 clock ticks, Leaders of the ruling All Progressives Congress APC, speaking under the platform of South East Renaissance Assembly (SERA) have insisted that it’s the turn of South East zone to produce a Nigerian president of Igbo extraction, calling on political parties to zone their presidential tickets to the region in the spirit of justice, equity and fair play.

They however, vowed not to relent in their push, for the emergence of a Nigerian president of Igbo extraction in 2023.

The group made up of prominent Igbo leaders from the five South East states of Imo, Anambra, Enugu, Abia and Ebonyi States made their feelings known yesterday during a world press conference held in Enugu.

They stated that its mandate is to reawaken the consciousness of Ndigbo to present challenges in Nigeria.

Speaking on behalf of members, National Coordinator of the group, Chief Gbazuagu Nweke Gbazuagu, from Enugu State, said that the body is optimistic that , APC will zone its presidential ticket to the South East zone.

He said the organization is committed to ensuring that the Southeast secures its fair share of national benefits, “whether in business or politics, but more especially in politics, knowing fully well that politics will always be a major influencer in business success.”

According to him, “Most of the members of SERA happen to have joined mainly from the All Progressives Congress (APC) which strongly believes in zoning of the presidency and have indeed zoned its presidential ticket to the South. To date, no member of the APC from the North West or North East has declared interest to contest for the presidency in 2023.

“Unfortunately, all the other parties have not been able to make up their minds about this important factor which is a necessary ingredient for holding this country together. The 1999 Constitution also recognizes the principles of freedom, equity and justice as fundamental for consolidating the unity of our country.

He explained that “We at SERA agree and identify with the zoning of the presidential ticket and we further agree that it is the South East geopolitical zone to produce the next President of the country in 2023.

” We also recognize that the destiny of Ndigbo lies with the choice they make and our role is to guide, protect and promote the collective interest of our people.

The group however, lamented a seeming lack of leadership among the Igbo stating that if Igbo will survive, they must rediscover their sense of unity and collectivism.

They also extended their hand of friendship to other Nigerian nationalities of different political interests and persuasions, assuring that they will always honour their commitment and obligation in the spirit of justice, equity and fairness.

Present at the conference were Former members of state and National Assemblies, Commissioners, among other top government officials.