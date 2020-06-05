My Political Career Not Over –Tunde Bakare

(AFRICAN EXAMINER) – Latter Rain Assembly President, Pastor Tunde Bakare, has stated that he is still an active politician in Nigeria.



Speaking in an Instagram Live chat with Chude Jideonwo, the renowned clergyman stressed that he is still actively involved in politics and that in the 2011 elections, he was “pressured to run with Atiku.”



Bakare also stated that God’s counsel to him states that his political career is still on and he is available for responsibilities and he will be ready to accept them.

He also spoke on the need for the church to come to the rescue of its members during this trying time of coronavirus pandemic.



Bakare said: “The church, which is you and I and the millions of Christians in this country, has one duty; to nourish the body of Christ, honor and serve it. That is you and I.

“If the church does not do its duty, it will soon be empty and cockroaches and spiders will take over.”