Naira Appreciates Against Dollar at Parallel Market

(AFRICAN EXAMINER) – The Naira on Thursday appreciated against the dollar at the parallel market in Lagos.

The Nigerian currency gained one point to exchange at N362, stronger than N363 posted on Wednesday, while the Pound Sterling and the Euro traded at N494 and N424, respectively.

Trading at the Bureau De Change window saw the naira close at N362, while the Pound Sterling and the Euro were sold at N494 and N424, respectively.

At the investors’ window, the naira closed at N360.97, while it closed at the official CBN window at N305.95.

The graph and table below show the exchange rates across major cities in Nigeria./NAN

