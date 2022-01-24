Eguavoen Steps Down As Super Eagles Coach

(AFRICAN EXAMINER) – Super Eagles interim head coach, Augustine Eguavoen, has resigned from his position following the team’s exit from the 2021 Africa Cup of Nations on Sunday.

Eguavoen was made interim head coach of the team after Gernot Rohr was sacked on the eve of the competition.

It could be recalled that there was a clamor for Eguavoen to get the job on a permanent basis after the impressive start of the Super Eagles in Cameroon.

However, Nigeria crashed out of the 2021 AFCON finals on Sunday after a 1-0 defeat against Tunisia.

“I’m the technical director of the NFF. I will go back to my job and allow the authorities to decide (who the next Super Eagles coach will be),” Eguavoen told the media after the match.