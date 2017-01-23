New Gambian President Barrow Raises Alarm Over $11m Jammeh’s Loot

BALTIMORE, MD (AFRICAN EXAMINER) – The ousted Gambian President Yahya Jammeh might not have a peaceful stay in his self-exile, as over $11m (£8.8m) is allegedly missing from the country’s treasury.

An adviser to the incumbent President Adama Barrow has Mai Ahmad Fatty who made the allegation less than 48 hours Jammeh left Banjul, the Gambian capital disclosed that financial experts were trying to evaluate the exact loss.

The allegation had it that luxury cars and other items were reportedly loaded on to a Chadian cargo plane as Mr. Jammeh vacated the Presidential compound late Saturday.

Mr Fatty told reporters in the Senegalese capital Dakar that The Gambia was presently in financial distress.

“The coffers are virtually empty,” he said. “It has been confirmed by technicians in the Ministry of finance and the Central Bank of the Gambia.”

He alleged Mr. Jammeh had made away with almost 500 million dalasis ($11.3m) in the past two weeks alone.

“That’s a lot of money, considering that we spend about 200 million dalasis on required expenditure relating to payment of civil service and so forth,” Fatty told BBC.

The former President is yet to react to the allegation. Jammeh with his immediate family members is believed to be on self-exile in the Equatorial Guinea.

Please follow and like us: