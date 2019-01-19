W3vina.COM Free Wordpress Themes Joomla Templates Best Wordpress Themes Premium Wordpress Themes Top Best Wordpress Themes 2012

News Photographer Killed in Tripoli Clashes

Posted by Latest News, North Africa Saturday, January 19th, 2019


(AFRICAN EXAMINER) – A freelance photographer who works for the Associated Press was killed in clashes between rival militias in the Libyan capital Tripoli, a government official and family said.

Mohamed Ben Khalifa died of a random shell in the Libyan capital while covering the clashes.

The fighting broke out this week, breaching a shaky ceasefire brokered by the UN in September.

The Ministry of Health had said the death toll of the violent clashes in South of the Libyan capital Tripoli, between government-allied forces and an armed group, had risen to 13 on Friday

“The clashes south of the capital Tripoli have killed 13 and 52 were wounded, including women and children, according to the statistics of the Health Ministry’s Central Operating Chamber,” the ministry said in a brief statement.

Southern Tripoli has been witnessing violent clashes between government forces and an armed group called the Seventh Brigade since Wednesday morning.

Residents said heavy gunfire and explosions could be heard in the area, as many civilians already fled the conflict area. (Reuters/NAN)

 

Related Posts

Please follow and like us:
Share

Short URL: http://www.africanexaminer.com/?p=47067

Leave a Reply

Time limit is exhausted. Please reload CAPTCHA.

Facebook
Twitter
LINKEDIN
Follow by Email
RSS
Google+
http://www.africanexaminer.com/news-photographer-killed-in-tripoli-clashes/">
SHARE
PINTEREST

LATEST POSTS

african examiner alert

Get new posts by email

News Alert

Jamb – advertisement

ADVERTISEMENT

UBA – ADVERTISEMENT

Sponsored Advertisement

stories From Archives



Classified Adverts