Nigeria Records 587 New COVID-19 Cases, Total Now 17,735

(AFRICAN EXAMINER) – The Nigeria Centre For Disease Control (NCDC), has recorded 587 new cases of coronavirus (COVID-19), bringing the total number of infections in the country to 17, 735.

The NCDC announced this on Wednesday through its official Twitter handle.

It said that as at June 17, the 587 new confirmed cases were from 18 states and 14 deaths recorded.

Lagos reported the highest number of cases with 155 new cases, while Edo was second with 75 new infections.

Others were FCT–67, Rivers–65, Oyo–56, Delta–50, Bayelsa–25, Plateau–18, Kaduna–18, Enugu-17, Borno–12, Ogun–12, Ondo–7, Kwara–4, Kano–2, Gombe–2, Sokoto–1 and Kebbi-1.

The NCDC said that till date, 17, 735 cases had been confirmed, 11,229 active cases, 5,967 cases had been treated and discharged, 103,799 samples had been collected, and 469 deaths had been recorded in 35 states and the Federal Capital Territory.