2023: Mixed Reactions As Femi Falana Declares Goodluck Jonathan Incompetent To Run For Presidency

(AFRICAN EXAMINER) – The statement credited to prominent lawyer and Senior Advocate of Nigeria (SAN), Femi Falana, that former president, Goodluck jonathan, is not constitutionally allowed to run for presidency come 2023 has sparked social media reactions.

African Examiner recalls that the speculation that Goodluck Joanthan will contest in next year’s election has continued to gain grounds after some of his supporters protested at his home in Abuja calling for the former president to declare his interest in the presidential race come 2023.

Responding to their demands, Jonathan had told them to watch out and this has fueled the rumour that he might be contesting in the presidential race come 2023.

However, constitutional lawyer, Femi Falana, had stated that the constitution prevents Goodluck Jonathan from seeking another term in office as he was president between 2010 and 2015 and contesting again would breach constitutional term limits of two terms of eight years.

According to Falana, Jonathan will be breaching section 137 (3) of the constitution if he wins the contest.

Falana said: “Assuming without conceding that the amendment is not retrospective, it is submitted that under the current constitution, a president or governor cannot spend more than two terms of eight years.

“In other words, the constitution will not allow anyone to be in office for more than a cumulative period of eight years.”

African Examiner recalls that Jonathan became the president in 2010 after the death of President Umaru Yar’adua and he also contested and won the 2011 election.

The statement of Falana has sparked social media reactions and the African Examiner captures some of them below:

@RaymondNkannebe writes: “The suggestion that former Pres. Goodluck Ebele Jonathan (GEJ) is disqualified from contesting the 2023 presidential election on the strength of Section 137(3) of the CFRN is totally wrong and misleading with due respect to the Human Rights Activist, Femi Falana, SAN.

@abubillaal writes: “Femi Falana is the greatest lawyer I have seen in the whole of Africa. He is really passionate about his profession. He has always opposed any repressive government in power and fought for human rights willingly. #dogs Oba Of Benin Dubai Abba Kyari ASUU Peter Obi Atiku Tinubu.”

@UchePOkoye writes: “I really want to understand what GEJ did to Femi Falana! I recall how he was always on Channels TV attacking GEJ’s ministers. I remember him calling NOI “IMF puppet”, today he’s no longer an activist. Now GEJ is being talked about he’s resurfacing with plenty talks.”

@AyoBankole writes: “So because Femi Falana has simply expressed legal opinion on the constitution that prevents GEJ from running, pro GEJ people are already insulting Falana for bringing Buhari. Instead of them to be thanking Falana for helping GEJ save himself from an avoidable embarrassment.”

@firstladyship writes: “According to Femi Falana (SAN), the 1999 Constitution precludes Goodluck Jonathan from contesting.”

@shalomhans writes: “Good luck Johnathan should thank Femi Falana for saving him from disgrace.”

@PeterObi2023_ writes: “Goodluck Jonathan cannot contest. A person sworn in to complete the term of another person in office, is only allowed to contest once, after that. You cannot be sworn in TWICE.” — Femi Falana. They know about this and wants to remove him via court and install his Northern VP.”

@MalachyOdo1 writes: “With all due respect, I refuse to agree or align with the submission of the Learned Silk, Mr. Femi Falana on Channels TV to the effect that Jonathan has been shut out from running for the presidency by our constitution/Courts.”

@Victor3k33i3 writes: “Femi Falana is throwing a half- baked projection unbehalf of the Nigerian Constitution because he knows that the 80% of the population are unlearned and will jump on the bandwagon of spreading a well -coordinated rumour. Someone is very much afraid of GEJ’s return.”