Obasanjo Vows Not to Stop Criticizing Buhari

OGUN, NIGERIA (AFRICAN EXAMINER) – A former Nigerian President Olusegun Obasanjo has vowed he would not stop criticizing President Muhammadu Buhari.

While speaking at an event to mark his 82nd birthday anniversary at the Olusegun Obasanjo Presidential Library (OOPL) in Abeokuta, Obasanjo who pointed out that criticism remains an integral part of democracy, noting that he had nothing personal against Mr. President and his government.

He stated that Government is not a personal affair, therefore would not stop until Buhari until does “what is right.”

The former Head of State was reacting to the Alake and Paramount Ruler of Egbaland, Oba Aremu Gbadebo, who advised him moderate his attacks on the President.

The Paramount traditional ruler served as a Principal Officer during the military administration of Buhari and Late Gen Tunde Idiagbon between 1983 and 1985.

While describing Obasanjo as a warrior, Alake said: “At 82 years of age, I think you should keep your sword more rather than use it always.”

But Obasanjo, in a swift reaction, told the Monarch that he remains Buhari’s boss, contending having served as a President, he could criticize his government when the need arises.

“If I say anybody in government in Nigeria or any government for that matter is not doing well, let that government prove that it is well. It’s not anything personal.

“So, Kabiyesi your boss, Buhari; there is nothing personal between me and him. Just as he is your boss, I am his boss, with all due respect.

“Now, the point is that I have been in that position longer than any Nigerian will ever be there. That’s true. If any Nigerian comes in and have two terms, he will not have almost four years of military rule. So, I have been there longer than any Nigerian would ever be there.

“So, when I say something, I know what I am talking about. Kabiyesi (Alake) anytime you say, “leave my boss alone,” I say “he is your boss”. But I am also his (Buhari) boss. So, you might also ask your boss (Buhari) to leave his boss alone or do what it right that his boss wants him to do.”

