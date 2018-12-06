W3vina.COM Free Wordpress Themes Joomla Templates Best Wordpress Themes Premium Wordpress Themes Top Best Wordpress Themes 2012

Ogun ADP Okays Oduwole as Dimeji Bankole’s Running Mate

Posted by Latest News, News Across Nigeria, News From The State Thursday, December 6th, 2018

Photo: Ogun ADP Deputy Governorship Candidate, Mrs Oluwafunmilayo Oduwole

(AFRICAN EXAMINER) – The Action Democratic Party (ADP) in Ogun State has picked Mrs Oluwafunmilayo Oduwole as the running mate to its governorship candidate, Mr Dimeji Bankole.

The announcement was contained in a statement  signed by the state Publicity Secretary, Sunday Olaleye and issued on Wednesday in Abeokuta, Ogun state, Southwest Nigeria.

“Among other considerations, the qualities that stood her out include her passion for service to humanity, her enviable Christian life and belief in party supremacy.

“His Excellency, Rt Hon Dimeji Bankole, CFR is convinced that she has enough experience to contribute to the development of Ogun State. In the days ahead, she will be officially unveiled.”

“Oduwole who is the State Treasurer of the party, hails from Imewuro in Ijebu-North East Local Government Area of Ogun State.” the statement reads.

Mrs Oduwole joined the services of Olabisi Onabanjo University as Accountant II and rose through the ladder to become a Principal Accountant of the University.

 

