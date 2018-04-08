Ohaneze Youth Wing Passes No Confidence Vote On Nwodo; Group Doesn’t Exist, Says Secretary General

From Ignatius Okpara, Enugu

(AFRICAN EXAMINER) – The youth wing of the Igbo umbrella body, Ohanaeze Ndigbo, has expressed total disappointment with the leadership style of the incumbent President General of the organization, Chief Nnia Nwodo, saying it has passed vote of no confidence on him.

Operating under the platform of Ohaneze Youth Council OYW, the group said its parent body under Nwodo’s watch has lost the leadership mantle he was given and is now bent on leading the Igbo race to a political dead end.

They stated this in statement issued and signed by its President-General, Mazi Okechukwu Isiguzoro and Mazi Okwu Nnabuike, Secretary General which was made available to newsmen.

It, however, urged Ndigbo to as a matter of urgency to rise and stop Nwodo before he commits what they described as political suicide that would burn the hands and identities of the race.

The youths, therefore, called on articulate young people and wise elders, including technocrats to rise up to rescue Ohanaeze Ndigbo from Nwodo’s cabal and save the Igbo nation from political suicide.

“Imagine, out of 24-man executives of Ohanaeze Ndigbo, Nwodo uses an illegal organ of Forum of States’ Presidents against the Constitution of Ohanaeze to subdue, intimidate and humiliate other Ohanaeze Ndigbo executives members.”

Thegroup equally accused the Nwodo led leadership of forming a cabal, that is now constituting a menace against the democratically-elected members of Ohanaeze youths and women wings.

It said: “the Ohanaeze Youth Wing, OYW, is presently at the receiving end of Nwodo’s political forays and not in a haste to adopt or support any presidential candidate to avoid a repeat of the Igbo’s 2015 choice that has not done them any good.

“Igbo youths would like to have answers to the gross inequalities in Nigerian nationality, because we believe in popular governance as the name Ohanaeze Ndigbo elicits.

“We would like the Igbo leaders of thoughts and Southeast Governors to in league with Ohanaeze Ndigbo show the way before we can endorse any presidential candidate.

“We, hereby, pass a vote of no confidence on Chief Nnia Nwodo and his Ohanaeze Ndigbo presidency and give him seven days to appear before the Ohanaeze disciplinary committee to explain and answer for his political infidelity against Igbo.”

Secretary- General of Ohaneze Ndigbo, Uche Okwukwu, while reacting to the allegations levelled against Nwodo, said that any decision taken by Ohaneze stands to be ratified by the Imo-Obi, (caucus) the apex organ of the Igbo, which periodically meet to take decisions that affect the interest of the Igbo nation.

He said: “The decision to dissolve the youth and women wing and elect new ones was the decision taken at Ime-Obi, it was not a NEC decision. The youth and women wings have been dissolved and they will soon start selling forms for those who want to contest to come forward and buy forms.

On the issue of giving him an ultimatum to appear before a disciplinary committee, I don’t think that they have the power to do that because they have been dissolved.

“The youths and women wing of Ohaneze does not exist and so they cannot give ultimatum to anybody to appear before any committee .

“They are hereby cautioned and told to desist from instigating people, if they want to contest election, they should wait and buy form when the time comes and if they win, they will be seen as the democratically elected officers of the body”. Okwukwu advised.

