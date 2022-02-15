2023 Elections: CAN To Educate Nigerian Electorate

(AFRICAN EXAMINER) – The Chairman, Lagos State Chapter of the Christian Association of Nigeria (CAN), Rt. Rev. Stephen Adegbite, will arrange and educate voters before the 2023 general elections.

The cleric disclosed this when he announced that the 2022 Inter-Denominational Divine Service, will be held on Saturday, 20th February, to pray for peace in the country.

Adegbite discussed the importance of CAN performing an active role in enlightening the electorate on the need to update their voter cards and making voters well versed regarding the candidates.

“Our local government area officials are in the field to sensitize people on the need to update their voter cards in order to participate in the elections that would give the country better leaders come 2023,” the man of God stated. “At the moment, the project is mobilization for voter registration.

“After this, the mobilization will change to participation, choice of candidate to vote for, and securing of votes after the election to ensure that the people votes count.

“This is a democratic system and we must be part of the process that brings leaders over us and not rulers.

The cleric added that this development will enable the citizens not to feel pressured before casting their votes.

“The period of cabals forcing rulers on the people has passed,” Adegbite continued. “As a people, we need to seize the opportunity of periodic transition offered by the democratic system of governance to improve on our individual and national lives by electing competent leaders of our choice,” he said.