Okowa, Wife, Daughter Test Negative For COVID-19

By Niyi Adeyi

(AFRICAN EXAMINER) – Delta State Governor Ifeanyi Okowa, his wife, Edith and their daughter have tested negative from COVID-19.

Okowa first disclosed this in his personal Twitter handle Tuesday morning.

Similarly, a statement issued by his Chief Press Secretary, Olisa Ifeajika, confirmed Governor Okowa’s status, as well as his family.

“The governor gave God all the glory and praise and expressed appreciation to all Deltans and other Nigerians who interceded for the family in prayers.

“He appealed to all residents in the state to obey all instructions and regulations targeted at combating and stemming the transmission of COVID-19 in the state,’’ the statement said.

It would be recalled that Okowa and his wife first tested positive for the virus July 1.

After, they went into isolation for treatment. Some days after, their daughter was also confirmed to have been infected with the deadly virus.