Sowore’s RevolutionNow Trends on Twitter As Protests Rock Lagos, Abuja

By Nwa Diokpa

(AFRICAN EXAMINER) – Human rights activist and former presidential aspirant of the African Action Congress, Omoyele Sowore is trending on Twitter as the RevolutionNow protesters storm Lagos and Abuja.

Although the protest was scuttled by law enforcement agents who barricaded the road, shot in the air to disperse the protesters and some even were arrested.

However, according to the group, the reason behind the protest include: Buhari’s administration derailing in governance as it has cut down the already inadequate health budget and spent heavily on renovating the national assembly and also, Nigeria has been ranked as the country’s poverty capital under the watch of Buhari, among others.

This has elicited the reactions of Nigerians who took to the micro blogging scheme to either praise or condemn the leader of the revolution, Sowore.

African Examiner captures some of the tweets:

OGBÈNI ADÉMOLA@OgbeniDemola writes: “Sowore’s Revolution Now movement is a great idea! I just wish about 75% of Nigerians can participate, I want to see how they’d kill of us.”

Tandy Of Lagos @iam_tandyboy writes: “Revolution is good at this stage in Nigeria but i still believe it is not what one person can wake up and do or plan if not for selfish interest. People were injured in Ikeja this morning being chased by policemen. #RevolutionNow Sowore ASUU NCDC Maiduguri Abuja Protest.”

ALVIN@Alvinuzor writes: “One day Nigerians will drop this weapon & carry the real weapon Even Nelson Mandela once called for arm struggle when the passive protest wasn’t yielding any result against Apartheid Mugabe liberated Zimbabwe via arm struggle too.”

Amnesty Int. Nigeria@AmnestyNigeria writes: “Today marks exactly a year after Nigerian authorities unlawfully detained Omoyele Sowore. He was put through an unfair trial, based on bogus charges. In Nov. 2019 we declared him a Prisoner of Conscience; who was deprived of his rights solely for exercising freedom of expression.”

Amnesty Int. Nigeria@AmnestyNigeria writes: “We are again calling on Nigerian authorities to drop all charges against Omoyele Sowore and restore all his rights guaranteed by Nigerian and International law.”

KING OF LAGOS(MFR)@Derek74399105 writes: “Take it or leave it …Omoyele Sowore’s name is in the history book of Nigeria for good ..History will judge him that, he rose up to challenge ineffectiveness of his nation, even when orders are silent or afraid of their lives ..King.”

RevolutionaryGaladima@GoldMfr writes: “Don’t ask me whether I am afraid or worried about the legal implications of what I am saying. I am carrying out a historical duty and only history can judge me, not a prosecutor or a federal judge. You can’t kill somebody who is not afraid of death, ” – Omoyele Sowore

Where Are The Prophets ©@EwuluEpurepu writes: “Some of you either have a very very short memory or are hypocritical. Read the article I posted here to see how Sowore was frustrating the Biafran struggle. His antics were too many, especially in 2016. “

Bruce Esther@BruceEsther2 writes: “I have not seen sowore demonising IPOB protesrs he rather understands why IPOB is doing what IPOB does and always says it when asked.”

Omoyele Sowore@YeleSowore writes: “Nigerian security agents subjecting peaceful #RevolutionNow protesters to inhuman and degrading treatment at Unity Fountain in Abuja.”

NeoAfric Magazine@NeoafricM writes: “Can @YeleSowore show us any of his child or relative at forefront of the protest? Does it mean none of his family or relatives believe in the revolution he preaches? Yes! Nigerians need revolution but not the kind of sowore.”

Óga PSYchólógist@xqute14me writes: “Where are those pastors? Lend your voice now. Not only when your tithes are affected. This is not about Sowore! Please tag any pastors you know.

Godwin ROBINSON@OdogwuGNR writes: “Who is Sowore to determine when Nigerians should protest for perceived governance ills? The whole Jamboree is seen by somany Nigerians as a business gone bad & a totally tribal outing. Sowore has to them wrong? Should Sowore not tell Nigerians, how PMB wronged him &what changed?”