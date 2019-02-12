Onnoghen Gets Fresh Query from NJC

(AFRICAN EXAMINER) – The National Judicial Council, NJC, has issued a fresh query to the suspended Chief Justice of Nigeria, Justice Walter Onnoghen.

The query was sequel to the petition sent to the council by the Economic and Financial Crimes Commission.

The NJC, which took the decision after its meeting in Abuja on Monday, asked Onnoghen to respond to the query within seven working days.

However, the council according to a statement issued by its Director (Information), Soji Oye will reconvene on Wednesday.

