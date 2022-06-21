Sit-At-Home: Gunmen Bomb Market , Raze Vehicles In Imo

(AFRICAN EXAMINER) – Gunmen on Monday, bombed the popular Izombe Market in Oguta Local Government Area of Imo State, Nigeria’s South-east.

The gunmen were said to be members of outlawed Indigenous People of Biafra (IPOB) enforcing the suspended sit-at-home order.

They were said to have stormed the market earlier to warn the traders not to violate the order by opening for business on Monday, according to a report by Sun Newspaper.

But the traders defied the warning and opened the market for business, prompting the gunmen to attack them.

The gunmen set two vehicles ablaze in the market before bombing the place, the newspaper reported.

The frightened traders scampered for safety during the attack.

Some of the traders sustained injuries in the incident.

“They came and threw a local bomb inside the market and everybody started running for safety. They (also) poured fuel on two vehicles and everywhere went up in flames,” the newspaper quoted a witness as saying.