Passports Scandal: Ronaldinho, Brother Regain Freedom; Placed Under House Arrest

(AFRICAN EXAMINER) – Former Brazilian striker Ronaldinho and his brother have been released from prison and placed under house arrest in Paraguay.

Specifically, the forward had spent time in jail along with his brother, Roberto Assis, after being arrested on March 6 and accused of using fake passports.

The two had previously been denied bail but posted $800,000 (£648,000) each. Both are to stay in a four-star hotel in Asuncion while awaiting trial.

Ronaldinho, 40, and his brother have since denied any wrongdoing.

The lawyer to the accused has called their imprisonment “arbitrary, abusive and illegal.”

In allowing the pair to leave prison, Justice Gustavo Amarilla held that the size of the bail paid was “significant” and would “guarantee they will not flee”.

Ronaldinho had initially visited Paraguay to promote a book and a campaign for underprivileged children.

The 2002 World Cup winner played for different clubs including Paris St-Germain, Barcelona and AC Milan before retiring in 2015 after a spell at Brazilian side – the Fluminense.

Ronaldhinho won the World Cup with Brazil in 2002 and was named Fifpro World Player in 2005 and 2006.