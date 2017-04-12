PDP Akwa-Ibom Senator, Etang Umoyo Defects to APC

(AFRICAN EXAMINER) – Another Akwa Ibom Senator, Etang Umoyo has defected from the opposition Peoples Democratic Party (PDP) to the ruling All Progressives Congress (APC).

The Senator, who is the most senior politician in Esit Eket Local Government Area of the South South State, made his first declaration Wednesday when he registered with the APC in his Etebi Ward 7.

Apparently adducing reason for his action, Senator Umoyo alleged that the seed of the ongoing disintegration within the State PDP had been sown since December 2014 Governorship primaries.

He claimed to have since abandoned PDP which he described as the Mafians group, saying he came to his ward for registration and to make the official declaration about his defection.

Senator Umoyo expressed displeasure as he alleged that the State was drifting backwards due to impunity by the party’s ruling class.

