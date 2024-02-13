Nigerians React As Bwala, Former Atiku Spokesperson Exonerates Tinubu From Economic Crisis

(AFRICAN EXAMINER) – The statement by a former People Democratic Party (PDP) member, Bwala Daniel, exonerating President Bola Tinubu of any wrongdoing in the present economic hardship facing the country has sparked social media reactions.The African Examiner recalls that Daniel worked with the opposition party, People Democratic Party (PDP) in the last general election and was critical of President Tinubu’s campaign. He has since jumped ship to the All Progressive Congress (APC) and he now supports the actions of the President Tinubu’s government he used to kick against.



His recent statement concerning the economic hardship Nigerians are facing has sparked uproar in social media. On Monday, the controversial politician and lawyer took to his X account saying that the present increase in food prices or the rise in cost of living is a worldwide thing and not a Nigerian problem alone and he tasked Nigerians to support and pray for their leaders



Bwala writes: “Food inflation is global ohh. This small bottle of palm oil is sold for £20 pound sterling, I.e 38k naira. Hair cut na 45k for london. The good news is that it is projected that global food inflation will drop by the end of this year. So cheer up my people. For those Naija people in the US and UK cursing

@officialABAT on social media, what they are not telling you is that im the UK they can’t wait to chase Rishi Sunak and in the US, you already know what’s up with Joe Biden.

“There is no perfect president or perfect democracy, let nobody fool you. forget the noise, your presidential candidate could have done worse President Tinubu is working hard to find solutions to our problems created over decades of Mal-administration. Let us have faith in our country and our leaders and offer solutions rather than insults.”

However, many netizens do not agree with the politician and the African Examiner gathers some of their thoughts below:

@Francis writes: “How muuch is minimum wage in London? Please help me give the information too. Nigeria food inflation is not caused by global statistics, it’s caused by carelessness on the side of Nigeria leaders. just that you should know bro.”



@Whitesprings22 writes: “My primary mission here is to curse you out. You are a fool, Bwala. A very big one.”

@Charlie23653076 writes: “Oga you are a liar ok. I leave in London beside I have leaved in major countries in Europe including Germany okay for years so I can compare.”



@aai_austin writes: “I’m very surprised how Atiku elevated you to the position you held in his campaign.”



@Big_Ben_21 writes: “ No man, no one is arguing with you about food inflations over the world, but the uk government is trying everything possible to stop the problem, what is the government of Nigeria doing?

@MichealEgwuonwu writes: “You are a terrible liar, Palm oil is £3-5. The minimum wage is 10.46 plus + Holiday Pay. Of 1.33. Food inflation is global but everyday all the retailers are dropping prices in UK and US. Bros your dodo dey burn.”



@davechidozie writes: “And with your comparison Diaspora Remittance keep soaring. How can you as a lawyer use palm oil to compare price? Does UK Consume palm oil? Africans consume palm oil and they buy from African store. Compare our staple foods. Then don’t compare USA, when you pay electricity.”



@Chinonxo writes: “People in the UK or USA are earning 150k to 200k a day UK minimum wage £12 Us minimum wage $10 How many people are earning that in Nigeria since we’re converting with the exchange rate.”





