PDP Presents Flags to Gubernatorial Candidates In Lagos, Ogun, Oyo

(AFRICAN EXAMINER) – The Leadership of the People’s Democratic Party (PDP) on Friday in Abuja presented the party’s flag to its governorship candidates for Lagos, Oyo and Ogun States, ahead the 2019 general elections.

The candidates are: Mr Ladi Adebutu for Ogun, Seye Makinde for Oyo State and Mr Jimi Agbaje for Lagos State, who was represented by Mrs Oluwayemisi Busari.

The PDP National Chairman, Prince Uche Secondus, while presenting the party flag, said that those who wanted to contest against the party and its candidates in the South-West states should be ready.

Secondus expressed optimism that the party would be victorious in the legal tussle on its governorship candidate in Ogun, saying that Adebutu was duly elected in the primary that produced him as the PDP candidate.

He said that the party’s primaries nationwide were monitored by the Independent National Electoral Commission (INEC) and names of the PDP candidates were submitted to the commission by leadership of the party in accordance with electoral guidelines.

“You cannot come and bend the process. It is criminal for one person to print form and sell the form to himself, conduct congress by himself and submit names to INEC in his signatory,” he said

The Ogun Governorship Candidate, Mr Ladi Adebutu, while speaking on behalf of his colleagues, said he was certain that PDP was “destined by God to deliver the nation from problems it was currently going through.”

Adebutu said that the party had shown with determination that it was able to administer itself and lead the nation.

He said that parties that were not capable of administer themselves could not administer a nation.

“PDP has shown clearly that we have the capacity to administer ourselves well. We have done so and we have had processes throughout the nation that everybody should be proud of.”

Adebutu pledged that the candidates would do their best to provide good governance if elected in their various states.

“We will do our best to bring food and security to the masses of this country, We will also create enabling environment that will make it easy for investors to stay here and help us prosper as a nation.

“Those are the things we believe in that will bring about good governance in all the states,” he said. (NAN)

